Edeline Lee RTW Fall 2020

Edeline Lee put on a performance at the Apollo Theatre on Monday where models took to the stage in a series of vignettes against a running narration of quotes from the likes of Gloria Steinem and Virginia Woolf.
The collection was vibrant with colors such as royal blue, emerald green and wine red. Silhouettes featured a high-neck, buttoned Empire waist dress, a pleated V-neck top, a figure-hugging cowl neck midi dress and a billowing ruffled style. Lee added dimension to the monochrome looks by inserting metallic gold textured jacquard suits and organza floral print dresses.
WWD Critique: Lee presented a collection of classy sophisticated styles in vibrant hues.