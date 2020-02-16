Emilia Wickstead RTW Fall 2020

No one does ladylike like Emilia Wickstead. And for fall 2020, not only did she fully embrace her identity but kicked things up a notch. Referencing Mexican actress Dolores del Rio and her flair for drama, she let her audience into her polished, glamorous world, where the art of dressing up and all things lady are always celebrated.

Models carried the trains hanging off their cowl-draped tops; accessorized their voluminous black lace dresses with matching lace-trimmed hats; and matched their charming, wallpaper-printed cocktail dresses to their clutches and gloves.

In a modern world where dress codes are becoming less relevant and casual wear is king, Wickstead’s approach felt refreshing.

“This whole ladylike vibe has been so true to my brand, so I thought why don’t I just really punch it up this time?” Wickstead said.

But as much as she loves dress-up and drama, Wickstead isn’t one to rest within the confines of her fantasies and forget her end consumer.

That’s why she also looked to the more controlled aesthetic of Del Rio’s husband, the art director Cedric Gibbons, who inspired her to look to the Nineties and sprinkle cleaner, more practical silhouettes into the range. Here were fitted jumpsuits in neutral hues; cropped knits and mannish tailoring, as well as a growing new range of accessories from square totes to flat leather boots that grounded each look.