Goat RTW Fall 2020

Each season Jane Lewis riffs on her classic shapes, including the Sixties A-line dresses and coats, the Seventies flared trousers, the classic silk blouses and timeless eveningwear and outerwear. For fall, she decorated her tunic dresses with velvet or high smocked collars; made tweed coats long and lean and worked up a natty red and blue wool check for flared trousers and skirt suits. Blouses came with men’s style ties at the front or in Seventies micro prints and oversize collars.

WWD Critique: Lewis isn’t pushing any style boundaries, but she has a great sense of color, shape and proportion and also knows how to flatter a woman’s figure.