Huishan Zhang RTW Fall 2020

Huishan Zhang is among the lucky few who managed to get his collection done before the Chinese New Year and fly back to London in time for fashion week before travel restrictions were imposed.

For fall, he moved away from his usual Chinese movie references, and dived into the glamorous city life of the Nineties depicted in “Sex and the City.” That meant big shoulder cocktail dresses, but the standouts were an asymmetrical gray jacket dress and a hot pink gown. A balloon shaped dress with chiffon flower embroidery was a new shape for him.

WWD Critique: “Sexy” is a new word for Zhang and may take some time for him to incorporate it into his vocabulary.