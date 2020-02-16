Kiko Kostadinov RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Sister design duo Laura and Deanna Fanning look into Twenties Gestalt theory with Kiko Kostadinov’s fall 2020 collection. The collection is full of geometrical visual tricks playing between two and three dimensions. Lots of graphic manipulations went into female wardrobe staples, such a little back dress with smocking technique, a check jacket with wavy faux-fur patches and nubby sweaters with little pointy pyramid silhouettes to create a 3-D effect. The brand also introduced a bag collaboration with Medea featuring images of a 2-D vortex, and showcased its fourth capsule with Asics on footwear.

WWD Critique: There is always a lot going on with Kostadinov’s women line and the connection with its men’s wear can be oblique. It would be great if there is a more cohesive and united vision for the brand.