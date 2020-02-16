Margaret Howell RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Fifty years in the business, Margaret Howell continues her focus on what’s quintessentially British to the world. She opened her show with a simple white shirtdress and it was followed by a series of wardrobe staples: wool coat, shearling jacket, trenchcoat, cardigan, waterproof outerwear and rolled-up trousers in navy, olive green, burgundy and mustard yellow. Most of the models were styled with fisherman hat and combat boots, presumably to weather the storm, anointed Dennis, that battered the U.K. over the weekend.

WWD Critique: Staying true to one style for 50 years is a real achievement. While Paul Smith represents the quirky, urban side of British style, Howell exalts what people wear in the countryside.