Marques Almeida RTW Fall 2020

Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida said that they were obsessed with what it means to be young, and their collection felt like a nostalgic representation of a generation past.

It seemed as though the designers were reminiscing over their high-school days and different camps of kids: artsy ones wearing watercolor ensembles, punks in striped and oversized shirts, and the popular crowd in ruffled prom dresses.

There were as many ideas here as there were bright and boisterous colors alongside a few denim pieces – a mainstay of the Marques’ Almeida brand. Satin was a mainstay, employed for ruffled embellishments along the shoulder and across the body.

Bright faux fur was also used to add texture or as a standalone piece such as a bright yellow Big Bird style jacket. Elsewhere, a multicolored graffiti print jumpsuit fought for attention. There was a lot going on and it felt like the collection was going through some growing pains – like the young they were trying to represent.