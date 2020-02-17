MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Held in the empty lot next to the BFC show space, the venue spanned the entire ground level, but could hardly accommodate all the guests eager to see the result of the avant-garde house’s work with the outerwear brand.

“We wanted to get across the idea that we’re a ready-to-wear brand and a city brand and we think The North Face is urban clothing, so we wanted to create this environment of where the real people and models could collide,” said the creative team of MM6 of the show experience.

The venue was split into four rooms and models walked from a simulated “backstage” area into a mirrored room with podiums. Here, they took their spot, modeled, and one by one stepped down to walk through the rest of the space. Audience members were free to roam about and get up close to the models walking past.

The clothes reflected the venue, and exuded an underground clubbing spirit. Zebra prints galloped over shirts, one-shoulder flowy dresses, above-the—elbow gloves and a standout fur coat.

“We printed lots of MM6 articles and stories from magazines, tore them to pieces and put them in a zebra print, which we photographed and made into a print; we thought it would be nice to be a little bit more abstract,” the team said.

These prints contrasted with The North Face puffer jackets, which came in array of colors and with an MM6 spin. They were cut in a curved cape-like shape and bore the brand’s logo.

While North Face puffers are common nowadays, the MM6 team managed to add newness by combining them with leather shirts, fluoro orange trousers and swapping out trainers for square-toed, chain embellished boots.