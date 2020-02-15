Molly Goddard RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

After wowing London with her bursts of tulle and voluminous proportions in highlighter colors or inky blacks, Molly Goddard has recognized that it’s time to move on. Her signature big dresses and sheer, ruffled and layered skirts have been praised in the press, copied by the high street, and featured on the small screen. So where to go from here?

For fall, Goddard did push the collection forward, mixing in a dash of tailoring – a russet check suit for men and women alike – and some slimmer silhouettes to balance out all the volume: A long and lean ruched dress had a ruffle at the bottom while trousers toned down a short, pouf-y tunic dress.

The Scarlett O’Hara proportions were out in force, but Goddard dialled down their grandeur, pairing them with chunky soled shoes, striped or Fair Isle knits, some with homemade crochet flowers dangling from them. The result was a collection that was charming in parts, but too busy with petticoats, knits and layers. It lacked the sophistication and polish of past seasons.

Goddard’s pieces are statement-making and they’re also pricey: A primrose yellow tulle dress is on Matchesfashion now with a price tag of 6,000 pounds, while a slimmer, ruffled one costs 2,300 pounds. That’s a stiff price to pay for a dash of Notting Hill boho chic.