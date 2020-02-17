Palmer Harding RTW Fall 2020

Levi Palmer and Matthew Harding said they want to dress their women for 11 o’clock on a Tuesday morning. “Why does it always have to be a Friday night party? You still want to feel special for the busier parts of the day,” the designers mused during a showroom walk-through.

The brand put some twists on the classic working wardrobe, cinching, gathering and twisting blazers and shirts. The latter, a mainstay of the brand, came in stripes, asymmetric cuts and crisp whites with embroidery on waists and collars. For a subversive twist, they added buckles to the lapels of blazers and introduced vegan, snakeskin leather in a modern reinterpretation of bondage wear.