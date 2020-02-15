Petar Petrov RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Petar Petrov has built a solid ready-to-wear business based on his fashion-forward tailoring and elegant silk separates.

For his debut runway show in London, he kept refining and reworking those specialties. His aim was to loosen up his silhouettes further and offer next-level comfort, with relaxed tailoring in biscuit hues; satin pants that could double as pajamas; and languid evening dresses draped loosely around the body.

Petrov also tossed in a few cool, tougher touches in the form of oversized leather sweaters or seamless gabardine capes that had a sporty yet very luxe feel.

“I grew up without elegance in socialist times, so it’s interesting how you take in luxury when you grow up detached from it,” said the designer, who is Bulgarian-born and now based in Vienna, Austria.

WWD Critique: His refined, luxurious garments felt relevant to how women want to dress today.