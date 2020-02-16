Preen by Thornton Bregazzi RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

“We watched the film ‘Don’t Look Now,’ set in Venice, and it’s got that dark sinister-ness to it,” said Justin Thornton, citing his and Thea Bregazzi’s seasonal inspiration. Cue a collection that was more sophisticated and streamlined, a big change from the signature floral prints that Preen is known for.

There were boxy tailored three-piece tweed suits worn over white shirts with double-layered collars, and thick shearling jackets with contrasting trims. There was also a red vinyl coat, recalling one of the characters in the film. Dresses came in an array of ruched and ruffled styles made from sustainable viscose. The designers played with necklines, so some dresses featured sweetheart or asymmetric W-shapes.

WWD Critique: Thornton and Bregazzi experimented outside their comfort zone, and it was a success.