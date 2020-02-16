Rejina Pyo RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Rejina Pyo dialed down the quirkiness of past collections, adamant that her clothes satisfy “working women who need to get on with their lives. I wanted these to be plain clothes done in a beautiful way. I don’t want to be in a dream world.”

So she sent out leather blouses with square necklines and mismatched buttons; delicate, shiny pouf-sleeve tops and bouclé pencil skirts; rough-edged overcoats layered over hoodies, and perky sweater and trouser combos in colors like brown and cantaloupe. The highlight was a colorful patchwork fur pieced together from factory-floor offcuts.

WWD Critique: Pyo — a wife, mother and designer — has always designed for women like herself, and it’s refreshing to see her serve up working woman basics with a new, more sophisticated twist.