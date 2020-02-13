Ryan Lo RTW Fall 2020

The now Hong Kong-based designer Ryan Lo wanted his fall 2020 collection “Dolly Bird!” to be “a bit sexy and a bit naughtier” than the previous Jane Austin-inspired collection. Carrie Bradshaw from “Sex and the City,” Hugh Hefner’s Playboy bunnies, and sexy magician assistants were some of the key references. The results were some sweet, playful yet high-class sexy dresses and outerwear — a surprise best-selling category for the brand — in black and white and full-on color. Milliner Stephen Jones made some playful rabbit-fur bunny ears.

WWD Critique: Lo’s lineup is red-carpet-ready. He managed to get it done by last December before the coronavirus and will be staying in London until the outbreak is contained in Asia.