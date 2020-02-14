Shrimps RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Sure, there’s “The Crown,” but designer Hannah Weiland would argue that she has always been fascinated by all aspects of Queen Elizabeth. For fall, the brand’s signature sustainable faux fur was channeled into chubbies dotted with rosettes; leopard-print coats and toppers adorned with chunky statement buttons, or strewn with a pink flower print. Models dressed in striking, floor-sweeping coats resembled younger versions of Princesses Margaret and Diana, and the Queen herself.

WWD Critique: Outerwear was the star of this runway drama, and it’s good to know Weiland is using recycled fabrics to make her fur. The snoods layered under many of the coats were knitted from alpaca wool in Peru.