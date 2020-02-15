Temperley London RTW Fall 2020

Alice Temperley looked to swing music and to Forties silhouettes for this upbeat collection. She invited swing and jazz dancers to don the clothes and perform for guests during a cocktail presentation at her Bruton Street townhouse, fuelled by cider brandy from the Temperley family farm in Somerset, England. Looks ranged from high-waisted jeans and tailored trousers worn with waistcoats, to sexy satin or Lurex dresses with a retro feel. There were also cozy knit tunics with rounded, statement sleeves.

WWD Critique: Best known for her romantic, shimmering wedding dresses and eveningwear, Temperley has broadened her collections in recent seasons, adding much more daywear, tailoring and, of late, leather accessories. It was a smart move as Temperley creates easy, day-to-evening looks.