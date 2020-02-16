Victoria Beckham RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

After last season’s oversized extravaganza, with the designer sending out roomy dresses in bold colors, Beckham reined it in with a collection that took in shorter lengths and nodded to school uniforms in traditional tweeds, checks, and bold plaids. Beckham, who takes her relationship with her end-customer seriously, and whose goal it is to make everyday clothing with a sexy kick, did just that.

The designer took Penelope Tree and the ever-cool Marisa Berenson as her inspirations, pairing her tweed, plaid or dark wool A-line skirts and culottes with high, thigh-gripping leather boots. She sliced a few inches off her trousers, too, teaming them with long, tailored jackets and more high boots with gently curving heels.

“I like how a sexy, tight boot feels and I think it is a strong statement. It toughens the look up,” Beckham said, pointing to the ruching effect on the leg of her new boots with their curvy “banana” heels. Other proportions were shorter, too, as in thigh-skimming tunic dresses with billowy or cape sleeves, and shapely shirtdresses done in a lumberjack plaid.

The clutch of slim, cleavage-flashing black dresses that opened the show seemed a little out of place in this youthful collegiate collection, but it will give Beckham’s loyal customers options, and keep them coming back for more.