Yuhan Wang RTW Fall 2020

On the morning of Yuhan Wang’s solo debut, word came that she has been shortlisted for the 2020 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers. All eyes in London were already on her fall collection, inspired by Victorian rituals of mourning and funeral ceremonies. But instead of all-black ensembles, black lace embellished her signature ruched dresses with hand-painted rosebud, goldfish and water-grass prints, which represent prosperity and vitality in Chinese culture. She also introduced some pastel brocade coats and pretty floral lace dresses, paired with cross-body bags, kitten heels and pearl necklaces.

WWD Critique: Despite a heavy theme at a time when most of her Chinese peers cancelled shows due to the coronavirus outbreak, Wang’s collection felt strong and optimistic. She believes modern women should learn to be strong and independent — and dress up to enjoy life in the now.