Wanting to telegraph a message of inclusivity, Luca Lin and Galib Gassanoff tapped models spanning from mature women to newborns wrapped on the backs of a few models to express support of single parents. In keeping with their signature aesthetic, the designers played with contrasts, combining, for example, blazers and bombers. Tailoring influenced the lineup, which included a suit decorated with a plissé tulle detail, as well as a range of fluid dresses. Delicate botanical prints were juxtaposed to leopard patterns, while the show closed with bold gowns in ruffled tulle, sequins and feathers.

WWD Critique: While their peculiar fashion approach was interesting, the best results came when the designers kept it simple, highlighting their more poetic touch.