Alanui RTW Fall 2020

Alanui explored an intergalactic world for fall. Star maps were exquisitely embroidered on the brand’s signature Icon cashmere cardigans, while stars were combined with geometric tribal motifs on knitted bombers and sweaters. A nebula effect was reproduced with tie-dye effects and the sparkle of the night sky was rendered by knitting yarns decorated with iridescent sequins. In addition, for the first time, the brand introduced the use of regenerated cashmere and wool, which were used for a range of pieces, including cool minidresses. To further highlight the sustainable message, Alanui re-created eco-conscious stripes from Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts” series, including one featuring Snoopy laying on the globe surrounded by the wording “Keep it clean, keep it green,” on the back of luxury cardigans punctuated by recycled studs.
WWD Critique: Alanui offered another beautifully executed, cool and fun collection, demonstrating the multiple possibilities of the knitting techniques.