A. Teodoro RTW Fall 2020

There is a detail in Elsa Schiaparelli’s biography that has remained stuck in designer Albino Teodoro’s memory: When she felt uninspired by the contents of her wardrobe before going to a party, Schiaparelli confessed to simply draping herself in a piece of fabric, tying it directly around her body.

The focus was very much on fabric and wild volumes in A. Teodoro’s fall collection, including an extravagant raw silk red opera dress with pouf sleeves that would have been a perfect match for Schiaparelli’s eccentric taste. The designer presented a compact collection of 20 silhouettes in a restricted color palette of black, cream and red, delivering an exquisite selection of evening looks that are begging for a red-carpet moment.

A cloud-like white top was paired with a flowing black silk skirt tied simply on its side, while a stunning black flower-printed jacquard suit jacket had, instead of buttons, a cropped bustier corset holding it together. Even the outerwear had couture touches: a boxy black wool coat was turned into a statement piece of its own by the addition of a voluminous asymmetric front ruffle in black duchesse satin.