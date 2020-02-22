Aspesi RTW Fall 2020

The personal and unconventional look of Sixties French yé-yé girls influenced the eclectic spirit of this colorful collection. Polka-dot skirts were matched with blouses and peacoats; printed peasant dresses were worn with lightweight parkas with a technical feel, and classic British patterns were splashed on silk for fluid skirts and shirts enriched with ruffled details.

WWD Critique: Still focused on urban, functional outerwear, this season the brand took a big stride forward in the evolution of a consistent ready-to-wear offering.