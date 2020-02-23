Bally RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

From the Alpine glaciers to the seas, nature is an element at the forefront for Bally, underscored chief executive officer Nicolas Girotto.

With screens showing marine life, an installation created once again by Patrick Kinmonth and Antonio Monfreda, Bally presented a coed collection that emphasized “purity of form, clean lines and understated luxury,” said Girotto. “It’s easily readable, elegant, fit for modern life. It’s a call to reality.”

A bi-color pleated skirt was punctuated by a belt with a new hardware detail revisited from the archives as the company next year will mark its 170th anniversary. That hardware appeared across categories and genders in matte black, silver or gold. A white long haired shearling coat with a rustic boasted a beige leather neckline and front. Another coat was a tribute to Bally’s craftsmanship, with black and white strips of leather hand-stitched to recreate an 1840 chevron pattern created by founder Carl Franz Bally. In men’s, a long, sleek leather coat worn over denim pants and a ribbed cream sweater telegraphed the easy yet elegant mood of the collection. Details were carefully mapped out, as in the hammered gold buttons on shoes or diamond-shaped quilting on bags. There was also a reinterpretation of a curling boot from 1953 with a Vibram sole that looked as comfortable as can be.

WWD CRITIQUE: Bally did not neglect its storied tradition of shoes and handbags, while also offering a chic collection in sync with the brand.