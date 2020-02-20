  View Gallery — 26   Photos

Blazé Milano is so much more than just a blazer brand. For fall, the Milanese label introduced two new product categories: its first line of knits via three cable knit styles — round neck, poloneck, sleeveless gilet — in block colors like vermilion and ultraviolet, as well as its first shoe collection, created in collaboration with Brazilian footwear designer Alexandre Birman and riffing on a knotted sandal style.

Blazé’s fall collection was inspired by British singer-songwriter Marianne Faithfull — “both her music and her personal life,” said Corrada Rodriguez d’Acri, one of the label’s three founders. This translated into dusty pink corduroy suits and a stunning liquid-looking apricot velvet jacket with tortoiseshell buttons, to be worn with straight-leg jeans with the signature Blazé “Smiley” shape on the back pockets. Outerwear was a Faithfull-esque faux fur leopard print jacket, a thick fringed black wool cape and long coats illustrated with bright Seventies tapestry patterns.

Known for their taste in interior design — the trio has just moved into new headquarters near the Castello Sforzesco, the walls of which are painted a tasteful burnt Sienna hue — the founders also came up with three flower bouquets in homage to Faithfull’s discography, which can be ordered on the Blazé web site.

