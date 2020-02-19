Blumarine RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Nicola Brognano is officially the new creative director of Blumarine, which last November passed under the control of Marco Marchi’s Eccellenze Italiane holding.

For his freshman collection, marking the transition between the longtime tenure of founder and creative director Anna Molinari and the new re-launch phase, Brognano dove into the Blumarine archive to focus on the brand’s most successful decade, the Nineties.

Iconic styles were revamped, including knitted cardigans with mink fur collars – here in a more edgy, oversized version – as well as lingerie-inspired slip dresses printed with faded roses, polished coats with wide necklines, and cocktail evening dresses punctuated with rhinestones.

Brognano also added tailoring – a range of suits cut in impeccable silhouettes and decorated with refined details, such as feminine grosgrain buttons.

Well-executed and smartly developed in terms of merchandising, the collection offered a refreshed, updated version of the recognizable Blumarine aesthetic. In September, expect to see Brognano’s full takeover of the brand.