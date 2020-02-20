Brognano RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

“One day you can be bourgeois, one day you can be Nineties’ slick,” said Nicola Brognano, referring to the fact that, according to his vision, today’s women should have the freedom to express through fashion the different sides of their personalities. Inspired by the look of three different style icons — Carla and Franca Sozzani, as well as Carolyn Bessette — Brognano unveiled a collection touching different notes. If a range of skirt suits with collarless jackets exuded conservative refinement, silk satin slipdresses featuring crystal spaghetti straps evoked the signature look of the Nineties.

WWD Critique: Moving on from his signature bold evening looks featuring multiple tulle layers, the designer challenged himself to create a more quotidian, versatile wardrobe. He kicked off this new journey in a promising way, but for sure the best is yet to come.