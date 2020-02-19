Calcaterra RTW Fall 2020

- Galleries
Silence. What an unusual inspiration for a fashion collection. For fall, Daniele Calcaterra said he got inspired by John Cage’s 4′33″composition, consisting of the sounds of the environment that the listeners hear while it is performed. This translated into an essential, minimal vibe running through the clothes, which along with the brand’s signature coats and dresses cut in monastic, streamlined silhouettes, also included oversize Eighties’ jackets with strong shoulders matched with bleached jeans injected with a Nineties’ feel.
WWD Critique: The designer smartly evolved his elegant aesthetic welcoming a new practical and urban mood, making his fall collection more versatile and commercially appealing.