Colville RTW Fall 2020

What’s life like inside a crayon box? Crowded, for sure, but also drenched in delicious color just like this collection of re-worked vintage clothing, and vividly patterned, eco-friendly pieces just waiting to be layered. In the bohemian spirit of this collection, handmade pottery and thick Turkish rugs were also part of the mix.

Established in 2018 by Marni veterans Molly Molloy and Lucinda Chambers, the brand taps into a network of regular collaborators and project partners. This season, the team worked with Columbian women on the woven bags and with Turkish rug makers, the latter of whom created the shaggy sweaters that hung on the racks in the brand’s presentation space near Piazza San Babila.

Fall was a combination of rough-edged, vintage and crafty, with re-lined, reconditioned trenches hanging alongside blanket coats and floor-length British football scarves made from a patchwork of stripes. Cardigans were twisted around and buttoned up on both sides of the body, while long silk dresses were twisted or somehow distorted.

There was color everywhere, from the bright pink and forest green tiger tail print on a silk dress; a patterned bucket bag woven by the Columbian collective; brown polka dots as big as dinner plates on a blue blanked-cum-skirt and re-worked sporty pieces, too. A cropped, shapely yellow puffer hung near bright blue and red trousers patched together from vintage tracksuit bottoms.

There is an evolving sustainability story here, too, with the Colville designers hacking apart vintage sneakers and piecing them back together like a wearable jigsaw, and Molloy said the brand is using sustainable yarns and viscose, and working with eco-minded mills and manufacturers. “We’re incorporating sustainability into our everyday decisions,” she said. “Everyone is taking this seriously.”