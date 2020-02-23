Drome RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Marc Attali’s photo book “Les Erotiques du regard,” published in 1968, inspired Marianna Rosati’s exploration of feminine sensuality. Channeling a minimal aesthetic, she played with short lengths, cropped cuts and tactile textures to convey a seductive attitude. The brand’s signature leather was employed for soft and lightweight coats layered on dresses with high slits, as well as for a metallic suit and lady-like dresses cinched at the waist with a coordinated sash. Knitted underwear sets, shearling power coats and pleated mini tunics completed the lineup.

WWD Critique: The collection definitely hit the season’s key trends, including the extensive use of leather, metallic touches and feminine tailoring, putting Drome on the map of interesting upper contemporary brands to follow.