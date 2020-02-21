Eleventy RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Eleventy called on an experienced designer, Cristina Ortiz, former creative director of Lanvin, Salvatore Ferragamo and Brioni, to reshape the image of the women’s line. Channeling a Seventies vibe, the collection focused on a palette of burnt and rusty tones, which gave an elegant attitude to softly draped dresses, pencil skirts and ribbed knits, worn with coats and capes splashed with traditional sartorial patterns, as well as cozy shearling jackets. A tougher, metropolitan vibe was injected into oversize bombers, sharp-cut suits and revisited kilt skirts.

WWD Critique: The designer brought a touch of urban practicality and smart elegance to the brand, which seemed to have finally found a more distinctive voice.