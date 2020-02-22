Ermanno Scervino RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

This was a restrained collection from a designer who loves his runway sizzle and sparkle – and boy was it elegant. A lineup of hand-embroidered coats had a Russian Cossack feel; tailored check suits twinkled with fine gold threads while long dresses with delicate smocking fluttered down the runway. Every piece in this collection was beautifully crafted, from the lightweight leather slip dresses cut into fine lacy patterns, to the robust leopard print blanket coats and chunky, jewel-toned knits.

WWD Critique: A classy, wearable collection that walked the tricky line between masculine and feminine.