Galleries

Collection

For Extremedy’s first show in Milan – the last collection was unveiled in Dubai, where designer Madi Abaida is based – the streetwear brand went big on set design: Two police cars were parked on the runway, flanked by fire pits. It was fitting that the first exit was Jeremy Meeks, a former Californian gang member who branched out into modeling after he got arrested and his mugshot went viral, prompting the nickname “hot felon.”

The theme played out literally with sweatshirts emblazoned with the slogan “Prison Breaker, Money Maker” for women, paired with black vinyl trousers, while Meeks came out in a leather biker jacket bearing studs and the words “Felony Pride.” In addition to the numerous sweatshirts and T-shirts, most of them with punk studs running along the shoulders, the collection featured shimmering dresses of various lengths, never straying far from a palette of red, black and gold. A short black sequined dress had fringed shoulder pads, while a gold number featured a thick belt cinching the waist and a puffball skirt.

Most of the models wore flat biker boots, which proved handy for the show’s finale. The whole cast, including the designer herself in a plunging black party dress, jumped up on the police cars, egged on by Meeks.