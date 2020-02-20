Fabiana Filippi RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

An architectural inspiration met the softness of rich and warm fibers in the Fabiana Filippi fall collection, which was all about an elegant daywear wardrobe peppered by special details. Channeling a sartorial inspiration, the brand presented a chic gray skirt suit showing a blazer with an inlaid belt putting the focus on the waist for a feminine silhouette. Asymmetric knitted sets and dresses exuded effortless elegance, while a chocolate brown pleated tulle evening gown showed the most glamorous side of the brand’s timeless aesthetic.

WWD Critique: For sure, Fabiana Filippi is known not only for the upscale quality and for the wearability of its designs, but this season the label also demonstrated the ability to play with current trends seamlessly integrating them in its elegant fashion language.