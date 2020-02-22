Genny RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Sara Cavazza Facchini hopped onto the Agatha Christie-era Orient Express for this sophisticated collection filled with long demure dresses, fur coats with matching muffs and tailored suits in pinstripes or Prince of Wales check. The designer drew her inspiration not only from the well-heeled passengers, but also from the rich interiors of the rail cars and the train’s exotic stops. Red flowers and vines crawled over a belted bathrobe coat, while all the rich, shiny brocades on coats, sashes and gowns recalled one of the final destinations, Istanbul.

WWD Critique: The brand has left its Italian showgirl image in the dust, and is charting a new path with grown-up, glamorous collections – and a lot less flesh on show.