Gianluca Capannolo RTW Fall 2020

Gianluca Capannolo said he is currently trying to focus on special pieces. In keeping with this strategy, he employed rich jacquard fabrics, a special shimmering jersey enriched with pearls and rhinestones, as well as satin peppered by ostrich feathers. He used them for cocoon coats, A-line frocks and draped tunics.

WWD Critique: Even if he put the focus on eveningwear, the designer continued to work with his signature uncomplicated, yet impeccably constructed silhouettes for a wide range of body types.