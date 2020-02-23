Herno RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Aware that effective outerwear is often made of fabrics that have a negative impact on the environment, Italian outerwear specialist Herno is taking a sustainable turn. In addition to its main collection, the brand presented a selection of eco-friendly garments, such as a nylon jacket made of recycled plastic and an ultra-light goose down jacket named Fast Five – because when sealed off from oxygen, the whole garment would take five years to completely disintegrate.

New introductions to Herno’s main collection this season were a monogram down jacket in printed jacquard, both in black and gold and grey tone-on-tone. There was also a shimmering puffer jacket in velvet and lurex; wool cashmere coats and jackets in a creamy color; and the brand’s first sneaker as part of its Laminar Couture Engineering range. Created in a joint venture with Scarpa and in collaboration with Goretex, the sneaker, available in four colorways, is completely waterproof.