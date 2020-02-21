Iceberg RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Streetwear met mountain sportswear in James Long’s fall collection. Cocoon puffers were juxtaposed to cozy knitwear, including turtleneck sweaters showing macro argyle motifs. Quilting appeared on the puffy sleeves of tops worn with plisse skirts, while a grunge feel was injected into maxi cardigans worn with T-shirts and maxi lace skirts. In keeping with the brand’s signature use of cartoon graphics, this season Long employed images of The Jetsons, which put the focus on the futuristic feel infused in some of the metallic attires.

WWD Critique: Following last season’s neon extravaganza, Long kept the palette restrained focusing on black and white tones. That didn’t help the overall tenure of the lineup, which missed some creative excitement.