I'm Isola Marras RTW Fall 2020

Here is the witch. After presenting a pre-fall collection inspired by Heather, Mike and Josh, the protagonists of “The Blair Witch Project,” Efisio Marras put his personal interpretation of Witch Blair on the stage. Playing with a black-centered palette, the designer gave the collection a mysterious, nocturnal vibe. The brand’s signature young and girly mood moved into tailoring. Blazers with inlaid vests were matched with slightly flared pants and classic spencers inspired the silhouettes of cropped bombers embellished with embroideries and matched with flounced dresses splashed with graphic floral patterns. Chic, feminine dresses boasted delicate lace inserts, while maxi cardigans exuded a cool, artisanal appeal, revealing Marras’ passion for the grunge look.

WWD Critique: Cohesive and focused, the collection was the best presented by Marras so far and defined the I’m Isola Marras image.