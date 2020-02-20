Kiton RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Kiton’s fil rouge is the passion and love of tailors who work for the brand, according to creative director Maria Giovanna Paone. And this imaginary thread was physically represented at Palazzo Kiton by 12 out of the 500 tailors working in Naples showing the steps and handiwork that go into creating its jackets and coats.

Paone rejuvenated the traditional suit with a bomber replacing the jacket, or a silk, floor-length dress with patterns in a kaleidoscope of three-dimensional geometries under a blazer.

Kiton caters to deep-pocketed customers who will appreciate the first Golden Queen jacket in pure vicuña or the cashmere coats with collar and cuffs in sable or chinchilla.

The collection had an androgynous style reminiscent of Faye Dunaway in the 1967 film “Bonny and Clyde,” hence the blazer worn with a men’s vest, or the smoking jacket with lapels embellished with crystal.

WWD CRITIQUE: Paone knows what Kiton stands for and what the brand’s customers want, and delivered a high level of chic and craftsmanship.