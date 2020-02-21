La Double J RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

“We should make stuff to get excited about, otherwise why are we buying new clothes,” pondered JJ Martin at the presentation of her fall collection for La Double J. Joyful dove prints swooped on silk dresses and boxy wool coats inspired by collages created by artist Claire Johnson for the collection, and embroidered crystals glittered on amazing footwear crafted out of Birkenstocks — a collaboration that is just begging to happen.

For the first time since the creation of the brand five years ago, half of the collection featured prints conceived in-house in addition to its usual vintage designs. The geometric patterns covered sequined dresses and reversible puffer jackets in three styles, one of them being a poncho shape, an introduction to the La Double J range. Silk taffeta dresses came in a riot of colors, including an eye-popping blue and red flower motif. Everything is still exquisitely crafted and 100 percent made in Italy.

In addition to clothes and home wares, Martin is now trying her hand at beauty packaging: the designer collaborated with Acqua di Parma to decorate the brand’s cosmetics range with a reworked blue vintage print, which clashes merrily with the Acqua di Parma signature yellow. Martin also designed a capsule beachwear collection complete with swimsuit, tote bag, pareo, scarf, beach towel and cushion cover, which will drop in Acqua di Parma stores, retailers and La Double J web site in May.