Laura Biagiotti RTW Fall 2020

Staged behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Laura Biagiotti fall collection was set against a lush garden in tune with clothes inspired by an imaginative trip to the countryside.

Nodding to nature and to the company’s sustainable efforts, the opening look set the tone for the entire lineup: A grass-green body-hugging knit dress with a midi skirt was crafted from regenerated cashmere and accessorized with a long scarf bearing the phrase “Be Green.” Roomy argyle knitted frocks worn under maxi cardigans in the same pattern and khaki pants tucked into mid-calf booties worn with shirts featuring tapestry-inspired floral motifs exuded a country chic attitude.

Lavinia Biagiotti played with contrasting elements for cargo pants crafted from traditional men’s wear fabrics softened by cozy knitwear with plunging V-necks and paired with slouchy overcoats.

WWD Critique: As she carries forward the company she inherited from her mother, Biagiotti reinvents the house codes with laid-back elegance and a modern twist.