Les Copains RTW Fall 2020

Les Copains is springing to life again under its new owners, Super Srl, controlled by the Bologna-based Zambelli family, which purchased the  brand last September. For this first season under new ownership, the team worked up wardrobe staples that included soft Breton sweaters; lightweight, nubby cashmere knits and lean, pleated skirts with a Seventies vibe. A featherweight peacoat in the brand’s signature navy blue rubbed shoulders with a dusty rose chubby that looked like fur but was made from mohair yarn. There was lots of tailored clothing, too, in traditional fabrics.

WWD Critique: The Zambelli family clearly knows what it’s doing, focusing on luxe staples at contemporary prices. This collection didn’t push any style boundaries, but it was modern, beautiful and wearable.

