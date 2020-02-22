Loro Piana RTW Fall 2020

- Galleries
- Collection
Loro Piana looked toward the Big Apple for fall, taking inspiration from both New York’s urban landscape and the warm tones of Central Park in the autumn. Skyscrapers inspired a structured coat made of melton cashmere in pale green, held together by a chunky light brown belt, as well as a brown baby cashmere trench with raglan sleeves. A long, ribbed, baby cashmere dress with side slits had a slightly padded turtleneck, so that the collar stays rigid, and was worn over a chic pair of cashmere trousers in matching beige.
The cashmere specialist added two technical innovations this season: the studio managed to work vicuna into jersey, which is no mean feat as the wool is so fine, and introduced its interpretation of eco-fur in the form of “cash-fur” fleece jackets, which took more than a year to develop. The material was applied to cute teddy bear-like jackets in light brown and cream, which were fully reversible. Cashmere-lined rain boots and a Forget Me Not line of accessories destined to hold all the things that have a tendency to get lost — leather phone and water bottle holders, lipstick cases and even earphone pouches — completed the range.