Loro Piana RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Loro Piana looked toward the Big Apple for fall, taking inspiration from both New York’s urban landscape and the warm tones of Central Park in the autumn. Skyscrapers inspired a structured coat made of melton cashmere in pale green, held together by a chunky light brown belt, as well as a brown baby cashmere trench with raglan sleeves. A long, ribbed, baby cashmere dress with side slits had a slightly padded turtleneck, so that the collar stays rigid, and was worn over a chic pair of cashmere trousers in matching beige.

The cashmere specialist added two technical innovations this season: the studio managed to work vicuna into jersey, which is no mean feat as the wool is so fine, and introduced its interpretation of eco-fur in the form of “cash-fur” fleece jackets, which took more than a year to develop. The material was applied to cute teddy bear-like jackets in light brown and cream, which were fully reversible. Cashmere-lined rain boots and a Forget Me Not line of accessories destined to hold all the things that have a tendency to get lost — leather phone and water bottle holders, lipstick cases and even earphone pouches — completed the range.