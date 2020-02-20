Luisa Beccaria RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Florals aren’t just for spring: designer Luisa Beccaria delivered a botanical extravaganza for her fall collection, which was inspired by a winter garden and shown during a presentation at Lu’Bar, the restaurant helmed by her children Lucilla, Lucrezia and Ludovico.

In addition to her usual romantic dresses — a pink princess gown with an embroidered tulle skirt, a high-neck chiffon dress in a pink Liberty print — Beccaria experimented with elements from a winter wardrobe to make her delicate, floral-printed silhouettes weather-appropriate: thin floral-print turtlenecks were worn with most of the looks, including a light gray velvet dress with white embroideries and a Peter Pan collar worn over faded flowery leggings. There were a couple of outerwear options, such as a faux fur burgundy jacket and pink herringbone coats.

Dark blue foliage silhouettes snaked up straight-leg denim jeans, and an allover chintz was spotted on a chiffon dress, matching turtleneck, fabric boots and even the sofa the model was sitting on. The styling was cleverly done: all the models sported blue hair, giving a bit of edge to the looks, while the allover floral prints were almost surrealistic on some of the silhouettes: The models literally blended into the background.