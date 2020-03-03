Mantù RTW Fall 2020

- Galleries
Playing with contrasts, Mantù juxtaposed a refined sartorial elegance with a touch of feminine, eccentric flamboyance. While double-breasted coats, sleeveless dresses worn with fluid blouses and skirt suits were crafted from classic tailoring fabrics, a chic pajama set, a cotton shirt tucked into a leopard print skirt and a coat cut in a hourglass silhouette were all peppered by a cascade of feathers.
WWD Critique: While respecting the brand’s main goal, offering modern women a practical yet chic round-the-clock wardrobe, this season Mantù succeeded in injecting a new, cool vibe into its fresh, approachable lineup.