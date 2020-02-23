Massimo Alba RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

Collection

Beautiful colors and charming textures contributed to the appeal of Massimo Alba’s collection. Finding a balance between a timeless aesthetic and an artsy creative vibe, he juxtaposed classic sartorial patterns with tie-dye effects and vibrant macro paisley patterns. The luxurious wardrobe included soft cashmere sweaters, relaxed corduroy pants, glamorous metallic chenille trousers, Prince of Wales coats, and a fun wool anorak worked in a lively bubblegum pink, a new color for the brand.

WWD Critique: With his poetic, delicate fashion approach Alba continues to develop his lifestyle brand, which maintains its authenticity and originality while still hitting the season’s trends.