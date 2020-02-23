Galleries

Collection

German painter Anselm Kiefer, known for the use of natural, raw materials, served as inspiration for the Max Mara Atelier fall collection, which spanned 14 coat designs crafted from a wide range of fabrics. From a mannish style to a cape-like design and the effortless cardigan coat, the collection played with a restrained palette of autumnal colors, such as burgundy, brown and gray. Luxury materials, including doubled cashmere, alpaca, camel hair, shearling and mohair were paired with special details, such as leather inserts, as well as fox-fur collars and detachable vests.

WWD Critique: Max Mara’s hero product, the coat, was exalted in a wide range of timeless investment pieces.