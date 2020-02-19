  View Gallery — 25   Photos

Timeless and quintessentially chic, the collection offered a beautifully crafted wardrobe of impeccable essentials. They included cashmere pea coats with gold buttons, cape-like overcoats, cashmere field jackets, cozy knits and flared dresses with graphic Sixties-style intarsia, all worked in a restrained color palette of black, white and camel with pink touches.

WWD Critique: Designed to be worn by real women in their everyday life, the pieces exuded a luxurious minimalism which feels relevant.

Mila Schon RTW Fall 2020

