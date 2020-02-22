Mr And Mrs Italy RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

This brand that began as a marriage of vintage military jackets spliced with bright bits of fur has propelled itself forward each season, working with new treatments and materials while preserving its DNA. Its coats, jackets and gilets had all sorts of finishes – velvet, wet-look or fuzzy wool tartan – while fur collars, hoods and scarves were all detachable.

The brand also pushed further on the eco front, packing puffers with recycled cashmere fibers or making fluffy collars on coats from tufts of cashmere. It also paid attention to vintage silhouettes, updating a hip-length World War Two military jacket with a blue fox collar, and adding puffy, bejeweled sleeves to the classic trench. For fall, Nick Wooster worked on a unisex capsule for the brand, re-thinking some of its classic military shapes.

WWD Critique: Mr and Mrs Italy continues to innovate with a variety of materials, surfaces and textures, and aims to serve fur-lovers and fur-phobics alike.