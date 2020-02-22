MSGM RTW Fall 2020

Galleries

“Little witches” is how Massimo Giorgetti described the girls that he portrayed in his fall MSGM show.

Dovetailing with his men’s collection, the designer continued his collaboration with legendary horror movie director Dario Argento, who worked with Giorgetti on prints, including a collage of film posters, as well as the vibrant palette. “Dario and I share a lot of things, in particular the love for colors,” said the designer, referring to the bright red, green, purple and blue peppering the lineup.

A bit mysterious, Giorgetti’s models exuded a polished, ladylike look with a lighthearted, young attitude. Midi skirts were worn with cardigans coated for a shimmering effect, ruffled blouses and sartorial coats. A hyper girly touch was introduced via baby dolls crafted from thick wool. Meanwhile, a chic Toile de Jouy motif splashed on a pleated silk dress and on a shirt tucked into printed jeans was inspired by Turin’s Villa Scott, the set of Argento’s Deep Red Movie.

The brand’s signature passion for prints got artsy with bold patchworks on asymmetrical dresses, while the gleaming sequin tops and dresses were a tribute to Argento, his surname translating to the word “silver” in English.

The collection seemed to sum up the spirit of the season with its combination of tailoring rigor and sparkling flamboyance.